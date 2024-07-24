Mike Trout not in minor league lineup, returning to Angels for evaluation after injury setback in rehab start

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on in the dugout during a game against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 29, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images) (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Mike Trout lasted two inning into the first game of his return from knee surgery in his attempted comeback from a meniscus tear.

The Los Angeles Angels announced that Trout left Tuesday's game with Triple-A Salt Lake Bees because of knee soreness. On Wednesday, the Angels announced that Trout would not be in the Bees lineup and returning to the Angels for evaluation. Further details of his condition were not immediately clear.

Medical Update: Mike Trout will not be in tonight's lineup for the Salt Lake Bees and will return to Southern California to be reevaluated. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 24, 2024

Trout hasn't played since injuring his knee on April 29 and subsequently undergoing surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee. Tuesday's was his first game into a rehab assignment. With a successful rehab assignment, Trout could have returned to the Angels' lineup as soon as this week. It's unclear now when Trout is projected to return.

Trout pregame: 'I feel 100%'

Trout was in good spirits pregame and took time to sign autographs for fans who showed up to watch the three-time AL MVP play a minor-league game. He told team reporter Sammy Miller before the game that his knee "feels great."

Before Angels center fielder Mike Trout begins his rehab assignment tonight with the Salt Lake Bees, he spoke with our Sammy Miller. pic.twitter.com/ve2lMR5Rgc — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 23, 2024

"Looking forward to getting out there tonight," Trout said. "I'm excited. ... Obviously took longer than I thought. I feel 100% right now."

He then jogged from the outfield without any apparent issues after playing defense in the first inning.

Mike Trout running in after his first inning out in center field since he tore his left meniscus on April 29th. pic.twitter.com/sk29h3Wy1x — Sammy Miller (@sidelinesammy) July 24, 2024

He then played the second inning but did not return for the third.

Trout, 32, struggled at the plate prior to his injury with a .220/.325/.541 slash line in 29 games with the Angels. He did find his power when he made good contact with 10 home runs and 14 RBI in 109 at-bats.

The 44-57 Angels are eight games behind first place in the AL West and 11.5 games back of wild-card contention. There's no motivation for the Angels to rush Trout back if there's any risk of further injury.