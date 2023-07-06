MLB 2023: How to watch Sunday morning baseball on Peacock this week

Washington Nationals v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 26: Glenn Otto #49 of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during a game against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field on June 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Baseball may still be the American Pastime, but in the year of 2023, watching the USA's legendary sport is basically a brand-new ballgame. With baseball game coverage split across cable, streaming and regional sports networks (with local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix), tuning into our national pastime can be totally hit or miss unless you purchase a pricey sports cable package (and even then you might get hit with blackouts!). Enter: MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock — an easy and reliable way to get your fill of baseball every week that you probably already subscribe to.

Nearly every Sunday of the 2023 MLB season, Peacock subscribers can stream a baseball game without having to worry about sports channels or regional restrictions. This week on Sunday morning's MLB Sunday Leadoff, the Texas Rangers face the Washington Nationals. Here's what you need to know about watching MLB Sunday Leadoff this week.

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Peacock's exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, it's the Texas Rangers vs. the Washington Nationals.

MLB 2023: How to watch the Rangers vs. Nationals game

Date: July 9, 2023

Time: 12:05 p.m.

Game: Rangers vs. Nationals

Streaming: Peacock

