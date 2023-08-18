MLB moves Dodgers, Angels, Padres games from Sunday with hurricane approaching Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, CA - March 30: The tarp back on the field as rain starts to fall prior to a Opening Day baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

A Category 4 hurricane approaching Southern California has caused MLB to reschedule three different games on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, previously scheduled to face the Miami Marlins, will instead play a split doubleheader at noon PT and 6:10 p.m. on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels' game against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will receive the same treatment with games at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. in Anaheim and 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. in San Diego.

All ticket-holders for Sunday's games will receive access for the early games on Sunday.

All three teams in Southern California playing home series simultaneously is a rarity in MLB scheduling, and a stroke of bad luck for the league as Hurricane Hilary bears down on the region. Per the National Hurricane Center, Hilary is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the U.S., but it is still expected to bring enormous amounts of rain and wind.

MLB might have some more rescheduling to do in the future as well, as the Angels and Padres both have home series starting on Monday, when their cities could still be feeling the effects of the storm.