MLB's GM meetings cancelled due to rampant stomach bug, per reports

An unknown virus wreaked havoc on MLB's general managers meetings in Arizona this week. More than 30 of the 300 officials in attendance fell ill, Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported on Tuesday. By Wednesday, that number had grown, forcing the league to cancel to cut the meetings short a day early.

Usually, the gathering is viewed as the unofficial arrival of the offseason. MLB executives can often be expected to generate news as they discuss the league at large with their peers and the media. But this year, Apstein suggested that personnel were more occupied with frequent trips to the restroom.

Almost every team reportedly had at least one case of the ailment. Even the league office was impacted, with around eight officials getting sick on Tuesday. The Arizona Diamondbacks’ team doctors were reportedly tapped to assist in treating the infected.

Before it was confirmed to be a virus on Wednesday, attendees and organizers were scrambling to figure out what caused the rampant symptoms. MLB reportedly sent a memo to teams, asking them to report illnesses to support tracking of the outbreak.

Food poisoning was considered, as Tuesday's lunch buffet was reportedly the only common meal among the sick staffers. The event was held at Omni Montelucia Resort, where the league reportedly prohibited executives from serving themselves and asked food servers to wear masks and gloves on Wednesday.

Some people eventually became unwell without eating the food in question. So now, it seems more likely that an infectious norovirus spread in Scottsdale. The leading cause of vomiting and diarrhea in the United States, norovirus is caused by poop particles and spreads quite easily. You can get it from contaminated food, contact with someone who is infected or touching contaminated surfaces.

Sounds like what canceled the GM meetings was the Noro Virus so I have one question and one question alone... who touched poop and didn't wash their hands — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) November 9, 2023

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman reportedly saw four of his staff get sick. He told Sports Illustrated that he would be skipping the buffet on Wednesday. “I’m getting a burger,” he reportedly said with a grin.

The cancellation of the general managers meetings led the agent meetings scheduled for Thursday to be held on Zoom, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

All 30 MLB teams will convene once again for the winter meetings, which are set to take place in Nashville from Dec. 3 to 6.

While the general managers meetings are the time to review rule changes and issues surrounding the sport, winter meetings are when clubs and agents get specific about the granular details that come with building a roster. Hopefully, the next gathering won't see any similar stomach issues.