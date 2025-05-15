MLS rules continue to fail Lionel Messi + Michele Giannone previews the Hudson River Derby

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the midweek slate of MLS fixtures including another bad defensive performance from Inter Miami! Are the current MLS roster rules limiting the club’s opportunity to build a well-rounded team around Lionel Messi? Is Messi wasting his time playing for this Inter Miami squad?

Christian and Alexis then chat with MLS reporter & analyst Michele Giannone ahead of the Hudson River Derby between NYCFC and New York Red Bulls. Who will have the advantage and what Man City star could NYCFC get to fix their midfield issues?

Later, Christian and Alexis react to Ashlyn Harris' latest podcast appearance on another edition of Run that Back.

(6:00) - Is Major League Soccer failing Lionel Messi?

(19:00) - News around Major League Soccer

(24:00) - Michele Giannone joins The Cooligans

(29:15) - Hudson River Derby preview

(49:00) - Michele Sabo o No?

(56:30) - Run that back: Ashlyn Harris’ cringe pod appearance

