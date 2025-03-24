Mock Draft Monday with Field Yates: Patriots land franchise altering player | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as ESPN's Field Yates joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Yates' latest mock he has the Patriots landing potentially the best prospect in this entire draft in Travis Hunter. To end the show, Yates 'stands on the table' for an Ohio State offensive lineman that could be the most versatile lineman in the draft.

(5:00) - Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter - New England Patriots

(12:45) - Missouri OL Armand Membou - New York Jets

(18:15) - Texas A&M Edge Shemar Stewart - New Orleans Saints

(24:50) - Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(30:00) - Kentucky CB Max Hairston - Green Bay Packers

(34:20) - Stand on the table prospect: Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson

