Montgomery brawl: Mayor says outbreak of violence is 'something that shouldn't have happened'

Two days after a massive brawl caught on video unfolded on the dock of Montgomery's Riverfront Park, which appeared to be racially divided amongst Black and white people, the city’s mayor reassured community members Monday that he and local police would uncover exactly what led to the chaos.

"We want to make sure the community is aware that we are fully engaged and doing our due diligence to find out exactly what took place," Montgomery Mayor Steven L. Reed said during a brief press conference Monday afternoon.

Reed, a Democrat and the city’s first Black mayor added, “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened.”

What happened?

Multiple videos of the incident , which began to go viral Sunday on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, appear to show different angles and vantage points of an ordeal that began as an argument between two individuals that, within seconds, escalated to a large fight involving more than a dozen others. According to witnesses , the incident began after a Black dock worker informed the passengers of a pontoon boat, who were all white, that their vessel was in the space needed to dock the Harriott II Riverboat.

Several videos show the dock worker arguing with one man before another man lunges at him and throws a punch. Audio of the exchange is not audible due to the commentary from onlookers. Within seconds, at least four other white men join in on beating the dock worker as he lies on the ground by himself. Seconds later, another Black man runs to the pile, seemingly trying to de-escalate the situation, which appears to work for a short time as the passengers of the vessel retreat to their small boat.

Meanwhile, a Black male employee from the riverboat dives into the water, footage shows, which was several yards from the dock, in an apparent attempt to help defend the dock worker.

As the riverboat docks, videos show several more boat employees and onlookers, who are all Black, approach the small vessel and a larger fight breaks out, which lasts several minutes. At least one woman was thrown into the water and two people were hit with chairs before police intervened and arrested several people, both Black and white.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many arrests were made after the fight, and what charges those arrested are facing. Montgomery Police said that more arrests could be made.

“There are 4 active warrants at this time and there’s a possibility more will follow after the review of additional video,” Maj. Saba Coleman, a spokesperson for the department, told Yahoo News in a statement.

Brawl aftermath

Given the complex racial history of Montgomery, which played a key role in the U.S. slave trade , Civil Rights movement and push for Black voting rights, many social media users expressed support and appreciation for those coming to the apparent defense of the dock worker.

"If you understand the history of Montgomery – one of the most prolific slave-trading cities in the US turned brutally repressive apartheid regime after, and majority Black but JUST got its first Black mayor – it gives so much more perspective to this video," Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, best known for founding The 1619 Project, wrote on X . "Trust."

The Black person who jumped into the water to offer assistance, hailed by many as a hero, was also identified as a 16-year-old named Aaren . His parents, in a statement to Yahoo News, shared their gratitude for the outpouring of support.

“Aaren's unwavering commitment brings immense pride to his parents, leaving him feeling grateful and touched by the strong support from around the globe,” his parents said through their publicist Makina LaShea. “With his sights set on the future, he is eagerly preparing and solely focused on having a successful upcoming school year.”

Attorney C.J. Lawrence shared that the individuals helping to defend the dock worker had all been released from jail. He did not have an update on the others.

Mayor Reed, who said police are expected to give more updates about the incident Tuesday, has vowed to bring those responsible for the incident to justice.

“We should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community,” Reed told Yahoo News. “Those who choose violent actions will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”