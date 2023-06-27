Mystics center Shakira Austin to miss at least three weeks with hip strain after scary fall

Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 03: Shakira Austin #0 of the Washington Mystics reacts during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Entertainment & Sports Arena on June 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin, 22, will miss at least the next three weeks with a left hip strain after taking a tough fall during a 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty on Sunday.

She sustained a left hip strain and will be reevaluated after three weeks "to better determine her return to play timeline," the team announced Tuesday.

INJURY UPDATE - Shakira Austin suffered a left hip strain during the game on June 25 against the New York Liberty.



Austin will be out at least the next three weeks and be reevaluated at that time to better determine her return to play timeline. — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 27, 2023

She had to be carried off the court after sustaining the injury early in the fourth quarter. She tipped a pass near midcourt for a steal before taking a tough spill. She remained on the court for a few minutes before teammate Natasha Cloud and a trainer carried her to the locker room.

Shakira Austin was carried into the locker room after appearing to injure her left hamstring. pic.twitter.com/I4L48roPvf — ESPN (@espn) June 25, 2023

In 22 minutes, Austin recorded 6 points and 5 rebounds before exiting the game. She is averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds in 13 games this season.

