NASCAR adds Amazon and TNT as broadcast partners beginning in 2025

AUTO: NOV 06 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race AVONDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 06: Than NASCAR Cup Series logo on a car before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on November 6, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Five NASCAR Cup Series races per season will be available via streaming only starting in 2025.

NASCAR announced Wednesday that Fox and NBC had re-upped as TV partners through 2031 while TNT and Amazon would each broadcast five races per season. NASCAR’s current media rights deal with Fox and NBC expires at the end of the 2024 season.

The 10 races split between TNT and Amazon will happen during the summer months. Fox will broadcast the first 14 races of the Cup Series season including the All-Star Race and Busch Clash, Amazon will broadcast the next five races, TNT will televise five races and NBC will broadcast the remaining 14 races of the season and the entirety of the 10-race playoffs.

Just nine of the 38 Cup Series races in 2025 will be on broadcast television. Fox will televise four races and NBC will televise five. FS1 will televise nine, while USA Network will televise nine.