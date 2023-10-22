NASCAR: Christopher Bell wins at Homestead as his JGR teammates have late-race problems

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Christopher Bell clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series title race at Phoenix with a win at Homestead on Sunday.

Bell passed William Byron for the win with 15 laps to go and drove away to guarantee that Joe Gibbs Racing will have at least one car racing for the championship. Bell’s teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. each had late-race problems and may each need to win at Martinsville next week to have a title shot.

Hamlin had something break on his car after racing with Ryan Blaney for a spot in the top five. Hamlin’s car shot straight into the wall in Turns 1 and 2 and caused a caution with 32 laps to go in the 267-lap race.

As Hamlin pulled his damage car into his pit stall, Truex radioed to his team that his engine was having problems. As smoke came out the tailpipes of Truex’s car, his team pushed the car behind the wall.

Blaney finished second while Tyler Reddick was third and Byron finished fourth.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!