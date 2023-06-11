NASCAR at Sonoma live blog: Denny Hamlin on pole, qualifying results, how to stream, TV channel and more

NASCAR hits the road this weekend, rolling into California’s wine country for the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. It is just the second of five road courses to be run in the 36-race Cup Series schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Toyota / Save Mart 350 weekend:

Toyota / Save Mart 350 qualifying results

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Zane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Grant Enfinger (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Toyota / Save Mart 350 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday2-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)3-3:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (Fox)3:30-7 p.m.: Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)

Toyota / Save Mart 350 details

Track: Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile, 11-turn permanent road course) in Sonoma County, CaliforniaLength: 110 laps for 350 kilometersLast year's winner: Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

‘The Chute’ returns for 2023

When the track opened in 1968, it was a 2.52-mile, 12-turn road course utilizing the dramatic rises and drops of the natural terrain and incorporating the drag strip for two portions. A mid-90s redevelopment eliminated the Turn 6 “Carousel” — a 180-degree sweeping downhill left-hander — and introduced the “The Chute,” a downhill straightaway that leads into the flat Turn 7. In 2019, NASCAR went back to the original and now will re-introduce “The Chute.”

Chase Elliott back from suspension

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott returns this weekend from the one-race suspension he was issued for wrecking Denny Hamlin at the Coca-Cola 600. Elliott, who missed six races earlier in the season with a broken leg, currently sits in 27th in the points and likely needs a win to automatically qualify for the playoffs. Six of Elliott's 18 career wins have come on road courses.

Top drivers, best bets for the Toyota / Save Mart 350

NASCAR's most versatile — and dominant — driver once again enters a race weekend as a favorite. Kyle Larson has won the pole position for the last five races in Sonoma thus has 5-to-1 odds, according to BetMGM. Tyler Reddick won the only other road course this season at Circuit of the Americas and shares the same +500 moneyline.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +500• Tyler Reddick +500• Chase Elliott +550• William Byron +900• Kyle Busch +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting landscape, noting good mid-tier value in three-time Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr. (+2000) and Austin Cindric (+2000), who finished fifth last year in his lone start at the track. Bromberg also likes Denny Hamlin as a 35-to-1 longshot, citing the veteran's four previous top-five finishes in Sonoma.

Toyota / Save Mart 350 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordAndy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordZane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordGrant Enfinger (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletConor Daly (50), TMT Racing ChevroletTodd Gilliland (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Toyota / Save Mart 350

The forecast calls for unseasonably cool and overcast conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s. This race is typically run in conditions 20 degrees hotter under a cloudless sky which puts a ton of stress on the front tires and brakes with three heavy braking zones following long, flat-out stretches on the course. The cooler temperatures should make tire degradation more predictable, leading to longer green-flag runs and placing importance on pit-lane performance for the crews.