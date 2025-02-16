NBA All-Star 2025: Stephen Curry makes spectacular backward, no-look half-court shot at practice

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 15: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Shaq's OGs throws shirts to fans during 2025 NBA All-Star Practice & Media Availability at Oakland Arena on February 15, 2025 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

NBA All-Star weekend is supposed to be fun, right? Stephen Curry reminded fans at his former home arena of Oakland's Oracle Arena during practice and media availability on Saturday, swishing a shot that many of us would try but not even come close to making.

While goofing around, Curry hit a no-look backward shot from half-court. Of course, the Golden State Warriors superstar made it look easy too. And right after former teammate Kevin Durant airballed his attempt of the same shot.

Curry's jubilant skip around the court after hitting the fancy trick shot added to the joy of the moment. This man is enjoying his basketball life.

A slightly wider look of the shot shows Damian Lillard attempting to look unimpressed. Maybe he knew he wouldn't make that circus play. Or perhaps he was focused on Saturday's 3-Point Contest and winning for the third consecutive year.

Curry, 36, isn't participating in the contest which he's won twice. Nor will he compete against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu in a rematch of their 3-point shootout from last year's All-Star weekend. Yet as the NBA is looking for more exciting events to boost All-Star festivities, maybe Curry's dazzling shot reminded the league that bringing back the H-O-R-S-E competition would be fun.

Or would Curry just win a H-O-R-S-E contest every year? He'd probably do so even after retiring as an active player.

A H-O-R-S-E competition was once part of NBA All-Star weekend, but only for two years. Durant won both of those contests. Yet it hasn't been part of the festivities since 2010. (Curry was a rookie that season.) NBA players did participate in a virtual H-O-R-S-E contest during 2020 while in quarantine at their homes. Mike Conley Jr. beat Zach LaVine in that challenge, which raised $200,000 for charity.