NBA announces All-Star reserves including Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The NBA announced its All-Star reserves on Thursday including All-Star game mainstays Stephen Curry and Anthony Davis.

The reserves will join the starters who were announced last week at the All-Star game in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. Starters were chosen via a vote of fans, players and media. The reserves announced on Thursday were selected by coaches from their respective conferences.

Western Conference All-Stars

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Damontis Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Starters (previously announced)

Lebron James, Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

This is a breaking story that will be updated as Eastern Conference All-Stars are announced.