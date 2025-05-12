NBA Draft Order 2025: draft time, date and top 5 players available

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: A detailed view of a Gold Edition Wilson basketball during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks will have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and the opportunity to select Cooper Flagg after winning the Draft Lottery on Monday.

The Utah Jazz (17-65), Washington Wizards (18–64) and Charlotte Hornets (19-63) each had the best odds of getting the No. 1 pick at 14%. The Mavericks had a 1.8% chance of winning the draft lottery, the fourth-worst odds among the 14 teams in the mix.

Last year, there was no clear choice for the No. 1 overall pick and the Hawks eventually selected French star Zaccharie Risacher.

However, Flagg is the obvious prize of the 2025 draft class. The 6-foot-9 forward was named the Naismith National Player of the Year after averaging 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, shooting 39% on 135 3-point attempts. He led Duke to the NCAA tournament Final Four as a freshman.

Here is how the top 14 selections for 2025 line up after the lottery results:

2025 NBA Draft Order

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets (acquired from the Phoenix Suns)

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks (acquired from the Sacramento Kings)

14. San Antonio Spurs (acquired from the Hawks)

When is the 2025 NBA Draft?

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will be held on Wednesday, June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. TV coverage will air on ABC and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The draft's second round will be held the following night on June 26 and televised on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

Who are other top players available?

After Flagg, there are at least two more players who might be considered the top selection in other years, according to Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Kevin O'Connor.

Dylan Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and four assists, while shooting 33% on 3-pointers during his only season at Rutgers. Ace Bailey scored 17.6 points with 7.2 rebounds per game and shot 35% on 3s as Harper's teammate at Rutgers.

Also in the top five on Yahoo Sports' big board are guards VJ Edgecombe from Baylor and Tre Johnson of Texas.

Check out the rest of O'Connor's Big Board here, along with his 2025 mock draft.

Other key dates

The NBA draft combine is already underway, running through May 18 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago. Seventy-five players have been invited to participate, in addition to players selected from the 2025 NBA G League Elite Camp that took place from May 9-11.

Draft prospects who don't like where they're projected to be selected or prefer to return to college for another season have until Sunday, June 15 at 5 p.m. ET to withdraw and maintain NCAA eligibility. Last year, 93 players took themselves out of consideration before the Early Entry Withdrawal Deadline.