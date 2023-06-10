NBA Finals Game 4 Reaction | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach get together after another dominant win by the Denver Nuggets to talk about what happened in game 4 and what we can expect from the Miami Heat in game 5.

Following another dominant win by the Denver Nuggets, who are not just one win away from their first NBA championship, Vincent Goodwill and Ben Rohrbach talk about what happened in game 4 in Miami.

Jamal Murray is having the historic Finals run that many expected from Jimmy Butler, and he’s breaking and setting all kinds of records with his playmaking and scoring. On a night when Nikola Jokic was dealing with an ankle injury, Murray helped to seal the win for the Nuggets.

Aaron Gordon was arguably the most important player for the Denver in game 4, leading to a conversation about the perfect fit between Gordon and the Nuggets roster. Vince and Ben talk about the trade that brought Gordon to Denver from the Orlando Magic and how it helped build a championship roster.

Finally, they guys preview game 5, which will be in Denver on Monday. There are not many things the Heat can try that the Nuggets haven’t already seen and countered, and Tyler Herro doesn’t look ready to play. If Miami is going to win, it’s likely going to take a special game from one of their superstars.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts