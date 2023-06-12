NBA Finals: Heat at Nuggets, Game 5 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS MIAMI, FL - JUNE 9: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets prepares to dump the ball to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (5) as Max Strus (31) of the Miami Heat defends in the first half of the Nuggets' 108-95 win during Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

The Denver Nuggets are in position to win their first NBA title on Monday night as they hold a 3-1 NBA Finals lead over the Miami Heat with Game 5 set for Ball Arena in Denver (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

The Nuggets have proven that they are more than just the Nikola Jokić show, unlocking the missing piece, Aaron Gordon, in Game 4's win. Michael Malone quipped about Nuggets Culture, but the environment he created in Denver has led the Nuggets to the precipice of a title.

The Nuggets have not only been dominant offensively, but their defense may be the most overlooked part of this postseason run. And along the way, a core of veteran players have found a home on this team, including Reggie Jackson, who nearly walked away from basketball and retired and is now one win away from a ring.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro will try to make a comeback in Game 5 after suffering a broken hand earlier this postseason and missing nearly all of the Heat's run to the Finals. How effective he could be remains to be seen. The Heat hope to extend the series to Game 6 — especially since their mascot, Burnie, is expected to be available after an unfortunate incident with Conor McGregor during Game 4.

What: NBA Finals, Game 5 (Nuggets lead, 3-1)Who: Miami Heat at Denver NuggetsWhen: 8:30 p.m. ET MondayWhere: Ball Arena, DenverTV: ABC

Schedule:*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday (ABC)*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC)* - if necessary

