The NBA has fined Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray a $100,000 for tossing a heat pad and a towel on the court during gameplay against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The NBA announced the fine on Tuesday. Murray won't be suspended, according to the report.