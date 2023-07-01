NBA free agency 2023: Kevin Love agrees to return to Heat

Kevin Love Miami Heat forward Kevin Love against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Long-time NBA big man Kevin Love will play a 16th season in the league. Love agreed to two-year deal to remain with the Heat, sources told Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Love will rejoin he Heat via the NBA’s non-Bird exception and has a player option on the second year of the deal.

Love, 34, will continue to pursue another NBA championship after falling short with the Miami Heat last season. After joining the Heat in February, Love averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 21 regular season games with the team. He put up similar numbers during the team's run to the NBA Finals.

Prior to joining the Heat, Love found himself in a difficult spot with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite years of trade talk or rumors the team would buy out his contract, Love started the 2022-23 NBA season in Cleveland. He started just three games with the team before being moved out of its rotation, a sign he was on his way out.

After his contract was bought out, Love hit the free-agent market in search of another ring. He opted to sign with the Heat, where he proved he could still be an effective player.

Though things ended in disappointment with Cleveland, Love built a strong legacy with the team. In eight-and-a-half seasons with the Cavaliers, Love averaged 15.3 points and 9 rebounds per game. He made the All-Star team twice and was instrumental to the team winning a championship during the 2015-16 NBA season.

In addition to averaging 14.7 points during the team's championship run, Love was responsible for one of the biggest defensive stops in the Finals.

Kevin Love locking down Steph Curry in 2016 Finals is still one of the most underrated plays 🔒 pic.twitter.com/wuJTalpBOQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2020

Before joining the Cavaliers, Love spent the first six years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team drafted Love with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Love showed promise immediately before blossoming into a star with the Timberwolves. He made the All-Star team three times with Minnesota.