NBA investigates alleged relationship between Thunder's Josh Giddey and a minor

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The NBA is investigating allegations that Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, NBA spokesman Mike Bass told Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill.

Social media posts featuring photos and videos intended to support the allegations reached virality this week. The claims first surfaced Wednesday night. The 21-year-old was made available to reporters at Oklahoma City's practice on Friday, in which he was seemingly a full participant. When asked about the recent accusations, he didn't offer an explanation.

"I understand the question obviously, but there's no further comment right now," Giddey answered.

The Australian regurgitated the answer when asked about the matter again in a separate follow-up.

"I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it but just for right now, I don't have anything to say," he said.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault offered a similar response.

"Personal matter, and I have no comment on it," Daigneault told reporters. "And that'll be my comment on anything related."

Giddey is 15 games into his third NBA season. After impressing scouts during his rookie year with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL, the the Melbourne native went to Oklahoma City with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft. He was 19 during his rookie season. During that campaign, he surpassed LaMelo Ball as youngest NBA player to record a triple-double. This year, he's averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

The Thunder, 11-4, currently sit in second place in the Western Conference. The team is set to host the Philadelphia 76ers, who are fifth in the East, on Saturday.

