NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Damian Lillard leaves Game 4 matchup with Pacers early with apparent ankle injury

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 27: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks is helped off the court after an apparent injury during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Damian Lillard was helped off the court at Fiserv Forum after he went down with an apparent ankle injury on Sunday night.

Lillard, just minutes into the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 4 matchup with the Indiana Pacers, stumbled while trying to grab a rebound at the top of the key. He immediately reached for his left ankle and foot after he successfully passed the ball away, but he remained down clearly in pain as play went the other way.

Lillard remained down on the floor for quite some time, and was then helped off the court without putting any pressure on his left foot. He went straight back to the locker room, and the team then ruled him out before the start of the second quarter. Further specifics of his injury are not yet known.

Damian Lillard goes down with a non-contact injury.



Prayers. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/5tcfsPSOCb — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 28, 2025

Lillard’s injury came just two games after he made his return from a right calf injury, which had knocked him out for the last stretch of the regular season.

He went down in mid-March with deep-vein thrombosis in his leg, which many expected would knock him out for the remainder of the year. It was the same condition that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was dealing with in his right shoulder, too. Lillard was placed on blood-thinning medication that stabilized the clot. But remarkably, Lillard was cleared to return for Game 2 of the series. He had 14 points and seven assists in his return, and then he had seven points and five assists in what was a rough shooting night in Milwaukee's Game 3 win on Friday.

Lillard had two assists and two rebounds, and shot 0-2 from the field, when he went down on Sunday. The Pacers took a 30-24 lead after the opening quarter.

