If the Boston Celtics want to close out the Miami Heat on Wednesday, they'll have to do it without Kristaps Porzingis.

The Celtics' starting center has been ruled out for Game 5 with a right soleus strain, according to TNT's Chris Haynes. The soleus is a muscle in the calf.

Porzingis sustained the injury in Game 4 on Wednesday, exiting in the second quarter and never returning in a 102-88 win.

