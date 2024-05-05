NBA playoffs: Donovan Mitchell's 39 points fuel furious second half comeback, Game 7 win over Magic

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Seven CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on in the second quarter against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 05, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Donovan Mitchell did it again and the Cleveland Cavaliers are onto the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Mitchell didn't score 50 points, as he did in Friday's Game 6. But he scored 39 points in Sunday afternoon's Game 7, which the Cavs won, 106–94, over the Orlando Magic.

Early on, Mitchell again had little help. Yet for the second consecutive game, he carried the Cavs. Despite Jalen Suggs playing tough defense on him, Mitchell put together another superstar performance. In the first half, Mitchell shot 3-for-13 for 15 points. But he went hard at Suggs to score 17 points in the third and fuel a comeback.

Outside shooting continued to be a major issue for the Cavaliers in the first half. They shot only 2-for-11 (17.8%) from behind the arc with Sam Merrill hitting both of them. However, Max Strus hit two three-pointers to break Cleveland's long-range struggles and help the rally effort. And a three from Darius Garland gave the Cavs their biggest lead at 88–77 with just under six minutes remaining in the game.

Cleveland looked like a team that had virtually nothing left, falling behind by 18 points in the second quarter. However, they cut the deficit to 10 points, 53–43, at halftime and stormed back to take the lead at 65–64.

The Cavaliers outscored Orlando, 33–15, in the third quarter to take a 76–68 lead into the fourth. Banchero only scored four points in the frame, shooting 1-for-7 with Isaac Okoro checking him.

Paolo Banchero started strong, but faltered

If Paolo Banchero hadn't already arrived as an NBA star, he tried to announce his presence in his first playoff Game 7. with the Orlando Magic's season at stake in a Game 7 first-round playoff matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, scored 38 points with 16 rebounds and three steals to lead a rout of the Cavs on their home court. As Stephen A. Smith said during ESPN's halftime show, "The brother is big-time."

Paolo Banchero had the most points (24) EVER in the 1st half of a Game 7 by a player 21 years of age or younger



Game 1 of the Cavaliers-Celtics second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET with the telecast on TNT.