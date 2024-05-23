NBA Playoffs: Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving lead Mavericks to win in Game 1 thriller

Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game One MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 22: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball against Kyle Anderson #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 22, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

Luka Dončić had 33 points, Kyrie Irving had 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks have a 1-0 lead after a Game 1 thriller.

The Mavericks stole home-court advantage with a 108-105 win on Wednesday to open the Western Conference finals, riding their usual offensive engines in a game that saw 14 lead changes in front of a raucous Target Center crowd.

Dončić was 12-of-25 from the field with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals, while Irving was 12-of-23 with four assists.

The effort took advantage of a relatively off day for Anthony Edwards, who grimaced and labored his way to 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, though he also provided 11 rebounds and assists.

The game skewed Minnesota for most of the first three quarters, but Dallas roared back in the fourth with a 13-0 run to take an eight-point lead. That soon evaporated via a 12-1 Timberwolves run, punctuated by a Karl-Anthony Towns 3-pointer from way deep.

One of the most pivotal calls came after the Mavericks re-took the lead. Towns moved in on a missed 3-pointer and threw down what appeared to be a game-tying putback dunk. The refs waved off the basket, though, calling offensive goaltending. The decision was reviewed and quickly confirmed, but replay left some fans skeptical.

With the Mavericks still leading 104-102 and a minute left, Dončić made another basket to take a multi-possession lead. Minnesota didn't get the ball with a chance to tie it for the rest of the game.