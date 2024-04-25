NBA playoffs: Who's had the most impressive start to the postseason? Most surprising?

NBA: Playoffs-New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder Apr 21, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is met by his teammates during an interview with tv after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports (Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

What have been the biggest surprises and disappointments in the NBA playoffs so far? With each first-round series having now completed two games apiece, our writers weigh in on the first week of play, plus look ahead to what they're watching as the playoffs pivot to crucial Game 3s.

1. Who's had the most impressive start to the playoffs?

Vincent Goodwill: If it's too easy to pick the presumptive MVP in Nikola Jokić and everything he's doing to the Lakers, let's go with another MVP candidate: Shai Gilgeous Alexander. What playoff jitters for the Thunder? He's played with poise in both games, looking every bit like himself, dropping ankles and leading the Thunder out of tense moments. It won't always be easy to drop 30 but that day isn't today.

Jake Fischer: My favorite rookie all season, Jaime Jaquez, has been nothing short of impressive dating back to Miami's play-in loss in Philadelphia, where Jaquez was barreling his shoulder right into Joel Embiid without a care. He's guarded Jayson Tatum in crunchtime. He's handled more playmaking responsibility since Jimmy Butler's knee injury. He's been lethal with his pivot foot. And it's been awesome to watch.

Dan Titus: Pascal Siakam, who is out here making history, becoming the first player to record at least 35 points with 10 rebounds in back-to-back games to start a postseason since Wilt Chamberlain in 1967. He's been dismantling the Bucks at all three levels and, at this point, the only thing that can deter him is the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

2. Who's had the most disappointing start to the playoffs?

Fischer: The Suns. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal's team hasn't been competitive in either fourth quarter against the Wolves. Phoenix's 3-0 regular-season record against Minnesota aside, the Suns are fizzling even worse than their biggest skeptics could have imagined. The loss of Grayson Allen is significant. But Allen's absence shouldn't be this much of a difference between these two teams, if Phoenix is actually going to contend to the level they expect.

Titus: Tobias Harris, who is playing like he's on the verge of an exit . His lack of confidence and inability to generate offense have hit new lows. Despite playing over 31 minutes in each game thus far, Harris is averaging just 9.4 points per 75 possessions with no free throw attempts. The Sixers desperately need their third 'star' to show up, or else his tenure in Philly will sour quicker than Ben Simmons'.

Goodwill: It has to be the Suns. Not just their 3-0 record against Minnesota this year turning into an 0-2 deficit, but they look old and out of sorts. Kevin Durant can't find good shots, and Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have yet to impact this series. We knew their roster flaws coming in (no real point guard, lack of size), but they've dealt with it all season. They're being dominated by a team that hasn't even played very smart. Is it panic time?

3. What's been the biggest surprise of the playoffs so far?

Titus: Jalen McDaniels is putting the clamps on Phoenix, holding the Suns to just 40% shooting from the field in his matchups. More impressively, he's erased Devin Booker — limiting him to just two assists and 1-for-6 shooting in 11 minutes on defense. McDaniels even outdueled Kevin Durant in Game 2, scoring 25 points (10-17 FG, 3-4 FT, 2-4 3PM) with eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Those doubting his contract extension are real quiet right now.

Goodwill: Shocked the 76ers couldn't find a way to steal one of two winnable games in Madison Square Garden, especially with Jalen Brunson struggling in both. Joel Embiid can barely move, but he's still been dominant. Still nothing. Veteran Kyle Lowry has given them games, but even he had a brain fart in the clutch of Game 2. Not that they should win this series, but stealing one of two in New York would've made this a lot more interesting.

Fischer: Maybe I shouldn't be surprised that young Orlando, which was just 18-23 on the road this season, dropped two straight in Cleveland. The Magic seem to feed off their home crowd, an audience that cheered their squad's 29-12 slate at Amway Center. And sure, Orlando was just 23rd in offense this season — why the Magic are widely rumored to pursue shooting this summer. But it's been a surprise how much Orlando's struggled to score against the Cavs.

4. What's one storyline you’re watching as the playoffs shift to Game 3s?

Titus: As the Lakers-Nuggets series returns to Crypto Arena, Darvin Ham's lack of adjustments is the center of attention. While Jamal Murray's epic Game 2 buzzer-beater stole the headlines, Denver's defense has stifled Los Angeles in the second half of this series, holding them to a 92.2 offensive rating (compared to 121.4 in the first half). With 10 consecutive losses to the Nuggets, Ham needs to cook something up to climb out of the 2-0 deficit. Crazy idea: Get Anthony Davis more than one shot attempt in the fourth quarter 😏

Goodwill: It's easy to bag on Darvin Ham for his rotations or even Anthony Davis' lack of fourth quarter production (see above). He has the unenviable task of trying to keep Davis and LeBron James fresh for the last 12 minutes, which they haven't been, while also letting them ride to build leads in the first three quarters. He got D'Angelo Russell off, and the Lakers still folded. James has the best supercomputer in the game, and he's lauded for it. He's gonna have to find something in that thing very quickly.

Fischer: OKC's maiden voyage through the postseason has just been so fun to watch, especially in front of one of the best playoff crowds in the league — where every fan wears the giveaway shirt! Which young player will rise to the occasion each night? Whether the answer is Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, or the obvious, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it has been exciting to watch potential be stamped as reality in real time.