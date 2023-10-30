NBA unveils new, colorful courts all 30 teams will use during in-season tournament

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - JULY 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers runs past the NBA logo at center court against the LA Clippers during the first quarter of the game at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on July 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

NBA fans will immediately be able to recognize when their favorite team is playing an in-season tournament game. The league unveiled new, colorful courts all 30 teams will use during group play and the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Each team will play on its own unique hand-painted court during the tournament. Most of the courts are far more colorful than what teams use during normal regular-season games. The center of every court features a painting of the in-season tournament trophy.

It's the first time the NBA has created alternate courts for every single team. It's also the first time five teams — the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers — have ever played on an alternate court.

The in-season tournament will begin group play Nov. 3. Two games will take place that day. The New York Knicks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets will play the Dallas Mavericks.

The league will progress to a single-elimination knockout round in the quarterfinals, which will begin Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The semifinals will take place Dec. 7 and the championship will occur Dec. 9.

The winning team will receive the NBA Cup, the new trophy that appears at the center of each alternate court. The league will also determine an MVP and an all-tournament team after the event. Players will also earn additional money depending on how long their teams remain in the tournament.