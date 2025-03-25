NCAA Tournament early rounds wrap-up: Hurley's ego, JuJu injured and Calipari a Cinderella? | College Basketball Power Hour

Subscribe to the College Basketball Power Hour

Caroline Fenton, Ice Young, and Jason Fitz dive into the aftermath of the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 and 32, sharing reactions and making bold predictions for the Sweet Sixteen. They discuss Juju Watkins' season-ending injury and its impact on USC and the entire women’s tournament landscape. Discover why Ice praises Arkansas as the tournament's best upset as Pitino’s St. John's team faced a striking defeat.

Meanwhile, Caroline pushes back against the idea that Cinderella teams have vanished from this year’s tournament, but even if they have, do we really even care? Plus, the trio debate if Dan Hurley went too far this time after the comments he made about the referees following UConn’s loss to Florida.

(1:50) JuJu Watkins season-ending ACL injury

(11:23) Arkansas MBB best upset of the tourney

(19:31) Are Cinderella teams dead? And do we care if they are?

(32:43) UCLA WBB ain’t it

(36:30) Is the women’s tournament too imbalanced?

(42:14) Power Rankings: best games from rounds of 64 & 32

(46:41) Dan Hurley goes too far

(57:14) Sweet Sixteen bold predictions

