NCAA tournament: UConn fends off Oklahoma rally to keep 3-peat hopes alive

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 21: Liam McNeeley #30 of the Connecticut Huskies controls the ball while defended by Brycen Goodine #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lenovo Center on March 21, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

UConn's quest for a three-peat is alive.

Completing it's not a likelihood for the Huskies, who entered the tournament as an unranked No. 8 seed after two seasons as college basketball's unquestioned best team. But they got the job done Friday in a 67-59 win over No. 9 seed Oklahoma.

After they started the season as the No. 3 team in the nation, it quickly became clear that the Huskies wouldn't be the juggernauts of years past. A 4-3 start dropped UConn to No. 25 in the AP poll, and it entered the NCAA tournament unranked with a 23-10 record as the third-place finisher in the Big East.

But as of Friday, the Huskies can still dream of cutting now the nets for a third straight season. UConn opened a 32-26 halftime lead over the Sooners and didn't trail until Oklahoma took a 47-46 lead with 9:03 remaining.

From there, the game was in the balance until an Alex Karaban block in the final minute set the Huskies up with a three-possession lead. Karaban denied a layup attempted by Oklahoma's Jalon Moore, setting up a pair of Liam McNeeley free throws on the other end for a 66-59 lead with 29 seconds remaining, and the game was all but over.