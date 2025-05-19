Nearly 18,000 tubs of ice cream and frozen yogurt recalled over potential plastic contamination

The company that makes Blue Bunny and Halo Top products has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns that the foods possibly contain pieces of plastic.

Wells Enterprises, an Iowa-based company, issued the voluntary recall on April 25, according to a report from the Food and Drug Administration last week.

What products have been affected?

The nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt in 3-gallon tubs. The items have “Best If Used By” dates ranging from March 2026 to October 2026.

The affected 3-gallon-tub products were distributed at 103 centers nationwide, including

Le Mars, Iowa

Wyoming, Mich.

Rosemont, Ill.

Houston, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

The FDA provides a detailed list of all the recalled products in its report.

How worried should I be about the recall?

The recall is considered a Class II event by the FDA. This means that if the product is consumed, it may "cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," according to the FDA website.

Has anyone gotten sick?

There have been no reported illnesses related to the recall as of Sunday, May 18.

What should consumers do?

The FDA report does not include instructions for consumers who have purchased affected containers. The Wells Enterprises website encourages customers to fill out a form with any questions, comments or concerns.