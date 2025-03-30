New Mexico hires Eric Olen away from UC San Diego as men's basketball coach

DENVER, COLORADO - MARCH 20: Head coach Eric Olen of the UC San Diego Tritons. reacts while playing the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 20, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Eric Olen has been hired as the new men's basketball coach at New Mexico, leaving UC San Diego after five seasons. He takes over for Richard Pitino, who left Albuquerque to take the opening at Xavier last week.

The school officially announced Olen's hiring on Sunday afternoon.