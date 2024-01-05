NFL dominated TV again in 2023 with record-setting year among top 100 most-watched programs

Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: An NFL Shield logo is painted on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL continued to be king on television sets across the United States in 2023.

According to Sports Business Journal, the NFL accounted for 93 of the top 100-watched programs last year. That number breaks the league's previous record of 82, which was set in 2022.

Seven of the top 10 most-watched programs were NFL playoff games, and the league took 24 out of the first 25 spots on the list.

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles led the way at No. 1 with 114.3 million viewers. The NFC and AFC Championship games were second and third, respectively, with the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals drawing in 53.12 million viewers and the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers bringing in 47.5 million viewers.

Top 10 telecasts

1. Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles (114.3M)2. AFC Championship: Chiefs-Bengals (53.12M)3. NFC Championship: Eagles-49ers (47.5M)4. NFC Divisional: 49ers-Cowboys (45.65M)5. NFL on Thanksgiving: Commanders-Cowboys (41.76M):6. AFC Divisional: Bengals-Bills (39.32M)7. AFC Divisional: Chiefs-Jaguars (34.3M)8. NFL on Thanksgiving: Packers-Lions (33.7M)9. NFC Wild Card: Giants-Vikings (33.21M)10. NFL on Christmas Eve: Cowboys-Dolphins (31.52M)

The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (No. 23); The State of the Union address by President Joe Biden (No. 37); and the Academy Awards (No. 63) were the only non-sports telecasts to make the list. College football accounted for the other three programs in the top 100, with Ohio State-Michigan (No. 61), the SEC Championship game between Alabama and Georgia (No. 74), and the George-TCU College Football Playoff title game (No. 78) showing up on the list.