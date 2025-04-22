NFL Draft Night What Ifs: Saints tank for Arch Manning? + Aaron Rodgers announces retirement? | Inside Coverage

By Jason Fitz,Jori Epstein,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Are the New Orleans Saints eyeing Arch Manning in 2026? Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab ask and answer their biggest "What Ifs" two days before the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off. But first, Jori breaks down her Yahoo Sports story on consensus No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. When's the last time we've seen a QB1 fly under the radar like this? And how has his unusual path lead him to the NFL? Later in the show, the crew dives into the looming draft questions that have been plaguing them. Will the Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart for Texas QB Arch Manning in 2026? Will the Bears select Ashton Jeanty at No. 10 overall or will another team trade up to snag him earlier? And does Aaron Rodgers have a big announcement up his sleeve on Thursday night? We're talking about it all!

(4:57) Why is Cam Ward flying under the radar?

(23:53) What if the Saints plan to draft Arch Manning in 2026?

(38:55) What if the Bears draft Ashton Jeanty?

(48:38) What if Aaron Rodgers announces his retirement?

(53:40) What if Tyreek Hill gets traded?

