NFL Draft primer: Browns don't have many picks, but do need help in a couple areas

2023 record: 11-6, lost in wild-card round

Draft picks per round

2nd round: No. 543rd round: No. 855th round: No. 156 (from Eagles)6th round: No. 206 (from Ravens)7th round: No. 243

Top needs

Wide receiverOffensive tackleDefensive line

The Browns are in pretty good shape. Acquiring Jerry Jeudy theoretically helps at receiver, though Jeudy was unreliable at times with the Broncos. Getting help on both lines would be prudent without many other pressing needs.

Best first-round fits

No first-round pick

Best Day 2 fits

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, WashingtonKiran Amegadjie, OL, Yale

How they did last draft

The Browns got a C-plus, mostly because they didn't have a pick in the first two rounds. They didn't get much contribution either, though offensive lineman Dawand Jones, a fourth-round pick, made nine starts and showed potential.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Two seasons of data would suggest this team's greatest need, by far, is at quarterback. The Browns have spent their way into a predicament at that roster spot. Honestly, the dream scenario for fantasy is that all the promising receiver prospects avoid Cleveland because we can't trust the current version of Deshaun Watson to feed them. — Andy Behrens