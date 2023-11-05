NFL early slate: Ravens vs. Seahawks score, news, highlights, inactives and live tracker

Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens gestures to his receivers against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens are rolling heading into Week 9. After a rocky start on offense, the team appears to be firing on all cylinders the past few weeks. Quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be the frontrunner for the MVP award, but deserves to be in the conversation.

But Sunday's contest presents a decent test. The 5-2 Seattle Seahawks head to Baltimore to see if the team can rekindle the embers of the Legion of Boom and stop Jackson. Seattle's defense has performed well thus far, allowing 19.7 points per game, good for 11th in the NFL. It's tough to completely stop Jackson, but Seattle might be able to limit him enough to pull off a victory.

