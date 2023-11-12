NFL early slate: 49ers vs. Jaguars score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Cincinnati Bengals v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers scrambles with the ball for a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers had a pretty disappointing few weeks leading into their Week 9 bye. After starting the season 5-0, they proceeded to lose their next three games to teams that weren't quite as good as they were — or as good as they should have been. Injuries to key players like Deebo Samuel complicated the Niners' plan, and they crashed into their bye week desperately needing some recovery time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also coming off a bye, but they're essentially the photo negative of the 49ers right now. They started 1-2, but then ripped off five straight wins to improve to 6-2. They, like the Niners, are first in their division right now, but unlike the Niners, the Jaguars are

The Niners needed the bye to rest up and reset, and they're hoping to come out swinging. The Jags also needed rest (as every team does), but their main priority is to continue the confident play and extremely good vibes that have been giving them a boost this season.

Which team will come out with a victory? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the early NFL slate in Week 10.