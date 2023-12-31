NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Kenny Pickett out for Steelers' crucial visit to Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.

STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett

S Trenton Thompson

CB Darius Rush

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

LB Elandon Roberts

T Dylan Cook

DE DeMarvin Leal

SEAHAWKS

RB Kenny McIntosh

CB Kelvin Joseph

LB Jordyn Brooks

T McClendon Curtis

T Jason Peters

T Raiqwon O'Neal

DE Mario Edwards

CHARGERS

TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable

DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable

G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful

LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT

WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT

BRONCOS

RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable

WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable

T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT

OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT

BENGALS

CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable

CHIEFS

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable

T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT

PACKERS

CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful

CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT

VIKINGS

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable

LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable

WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT

S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT

DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT

COMMANDERS

CB Benjamin St-Juste

CB Kendall Fuller

DE Jalen Harris

OL Andrew Wylie

TE Cole Turner

WR Mitchell Tinsley

QB Jacoby Brissett — 3rd QB

49ERS

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Brandon Allen

OL Jaylon Moore

DL Arik Armstead

S Ji'Ayir Brown

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Jalen Graham

DOLPHINS

QB Skylar Thompson

RB Raheem Mostert

TE Tyler Kroft

OL Robert Hunt

WR Jaylen Waddle

DL Emmanuel Ogbah

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton

QB Malik Cunningham

G Kevin Zeitler

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

CB Brandon Stephens

CB Damarion Williams

QB Josh Johnson — 3rd QB

PATRIOTS

OL Trenton Brown

TE Hunter Henry

RB Jamycal Hasty

WR Kayshon Boutte

DL Sam Roberts

QB Nathan Rourke

S Jabrill Peppers

BILLS

SS Damar Hamlin

CB Kaiir Elam

OLB Von Miller

G Alex Anderson

FT Linval Joseph

FALCONS

John Fitzpatrick

Joe Gaziano

Jovaughn Gwyn

John Leglue

Tommy Togiai

Logan Woodside — 3rd QB

BEARS

WR Darnell Mooney

RB D'Onta Foreman

LB DeMarquis Gates

QB Nathan Peterman

DB Quindell Johnson

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

TITANS

QB Malik Willis

WR Kyle Philips

OL Calvin Throckmorton

TE Trevon Wesco

LB Trevis Gipson

DB Tre Avery

DL Quinton Bohanna

TEXANS

QB Case Keenum

FB Andrew Beck

DE Jonathan Greenard

T Josh Jones

DT Maliek Collins

RAIDERS

QB Brian Hoyer

CB Tyler Hall

C Hroniss Grasu

TE Michael Mayer

TE Zach Gentry

DT Byron Young

COLTS

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore

C Jack Anderson

S Henry Black

LB Cameron McGrone

CB Kenny Moore II

RB Zack Moss

PANTHERS

CB Troy Hill

CB CJ Henderson

OT Ricky Lee

G Ilm Manning

WR Mike Strachan

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE Chris Wormley

JAGUARS

WR Zay Jones

QB Trevor Lawrence

LB Yasir Abdullah

OL Cole Van Lanen

DT Angelo Blackson

RAMS

RB Zach Evans

OLB Ochaun Mathis

T Alaric Jackson

DE Earnest Brown

DB Tre'Vius Tomlinson

GIANTS

WR Parris Campbell

CB Deonte Banks

S Gervarrius Owens

LOB Benton Whitley

C Sean Harlow

WR Dennis Houston

DT Tinny Horne

CARDINALS

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

LB Trevor Nowaske

T Carter O'Donnell

T Dennis Daley

TE Blake Whiteheart

LB Cam Thomas

EAGLES

QB Tanner McKee

CB Darius Slay

CB Bradley Roby

LB Zach Cunningham

OL Tyler Steen

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

SAINTS

CB Cam Dantzler

DE Isaiah Foskey

QB Jake Haener

S Lonnie Johnson Jr.

RB Kendre Miller

LB Monty Rice

BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett

CB Carlton Davis

TE Ko Kieft

LB J.J. Russell

DL Deadrin Senat

T Brandon Walton

QB John Wolford

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!