NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Kenny Pickett out for Steelers' crucial visit to Seahawks

Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.
STEELERS
QB Kenny Pickett
S Trenton Thompson
CB Darius Rush
S Minkah Fitzpatrick
LB Elandon Roberts
T Dylan Cook
DE DeMarvin Leal
SEAHAWKS
RB Kenny McIntosh
CB Kelvin Joseph
LB Jordyn Brooks
T McClendon Curtis
T Jason Peters
T Raiqwon O'Neal
DE Mario Edwards
CHARGERS
TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable
DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable
G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful
LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT
WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT
BRONCOS
RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable
WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable
T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT
WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT
OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
BENGALS
CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable
CHIEFS
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable
RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable
T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT
PACKERS
CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT
VIKINGS
CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable
LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable
WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT
S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT
DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT
COMMANDERS
CB Benjamin St-Juste
CB Kendall Fuller
DE Jalen Harris
OL Andrew Wylie
TE Cole Turner
WR Mitchell Tinsley
QB Jacoby Brissett — 3rd QB
49ERS
TE Ross Dwelley
QB Brandon Allen
OL Jaylon Moore
DL Arik Armstead
S Ji'Ayir Brown
WR Jauan Jennings
LB Jalen Graham
DOLPHINS
QB Skylar Thompson
RB Raheem Mostert
TE Tyler Kroft
OL Robert Hunt
WR Jaylen Waddle
DL Emmanuel Ogbah
RAVENS
S Kyle Hamilton
QB Malik Cunningham
G Kevin Zeitler
G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
CB Brandon Stephens
CB Damarion Williams
QB Josh Johnson — 3rd QB
PATRIOTS
OL Trenton Brown
TE Hunter Henry
RB Jamycal Hasty
WR Kayshon Boutte
DL Sam Roberts
QB Nathan Rourke
S Jabrill Peppers
BILLS
SS Damar Hamlin
CB Kaiir Elam
OLB Von Miller
G Alex Anderson
FT Linval Joseph
FALCONS
John Fitzpatrick
Joe Gaziano
Jovaughn Gwyn
John Leglue
Tommy Togiai
Logan Woodside — 3rd QB
BEARS
WR Darnell Mooney
RB D'Onta Foreman
LB DeMarquis Gates
QB Nathan Peterman
DB Quindell Johnson
OL Ja'Tyre Carter
TITANS
QB Malik Willis
WR Kyle Philips
OL Calvin Throckmorton
TE Trevon Wesco
LB Trevis Gipson
DB Tre Avery
DL Quinton Bohanna
TEXANS
QB Case Keenum
FB Andrew Beck
DE Jonathan Greenard
T Josh Jones
DT Maliek Collins
RAIDERS
QB Brian Hoyer
CB Tyler Hall
C Hroniss Grasu
TE Michael Mayer
TE Zach Gentry
DT Byron Young
COLTS
DT Adetomiwa Adebawore
C Jack Anderson
S Henry Black
LB Cameron McGrone
CB Kenny Moore II
RB Zack Moss
PANTHERS
CB Troy Hill
CB CJ Henderson
OT Ricky Lee
G Ilm Manning
WR Mike Strachan
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Chris Wormley
JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones
QB Trevor Lawrence
LB Yasir Abdullah
OL Cole Van Lanen
DT Angelo Blackson
RAMS
RB Zach Evans
OLB Ochaun Mathis
T Alaric Jackson
DE Earnest Brown
DB Tre'Vius Tomlinson
GIANTS
WR Parris Campbell
CB Deonte Banks
S Gervarrius Owens
LOB Benton Whitley
C Sean Harlow
WR Dennis Houston
DT Tinny Horne
CARDINALS
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
LB Trevor Nowaske
T Carter O'Donnell
T Dennis Daley
TE Blake Whiteheart
LB Cam Thomas
EAGLES
QB Tanner McKee
CB Darius Slay
CB Bradley Roby
LB Zach Cunningham
OL Tyler Steen
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
SAINTS
CB Cam Dantzler
DE Isaiah Foskey
QB Jake Haener
S Lonnie Johnson Jr.
RB Kendre Miller
LB Monty Rice
BUCCANEERS
OLB Shaquil Barrett
CB Carlton Davis
TE Ko Kieft
LB J.J. Russell
DL Deadrin Senat
T Brandon Walton
QB John Wolford