NFL injury report Week 3: Jordan Love remains limited in practice, Kenneth Walker III sidelined, A.J. Brown not ruled out yet

The New York Jets kicked off Week of the 2024 NFL season with a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

As we enter Week 3, there are still nine teams without a win, including the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, and nine undefeated teams. Will that change after this weekend? Some notable injuries around the league could play a factor.

Will Jordan Love make his return in Week 3?

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was back at practice on Wednesday nearly two weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain in Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was reported that Love was expected to miss between 3-6 weeks. He took part in non-contact drills and head coach Matt LaFleur said they would wait to see how Love progresses over the next few days.

“We’ll give him up until kickoff, 90 minutes," LaFleur said.

49ers banged up big time

Already without running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers did not have tight end George Kittle at practice on Thursday due to hamstring tightness. It's unclear if he'll be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and he's not alone.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward also didn't practice due to hamstring and knee issues and was listed on San Francisco's injury report. Ward hasn't missed a game since joining the 49ers in 2023.

Seahawks' Walker remains a question mark

An oblique injury has kept Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III out of the lineup. He missed their Week 2 win over the Patriots and his status for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins is in question.

Zach Charbonnet, who rans for 38 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown, would be in line start again if Walker cannot go.

Brown not ruled out yet for Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown told ESPN's Lisa Salters on Monday that he expects to miss "a couple weeks" with a hamstring injury.

On Friday, two days before they are set to play the New Orleans Saints, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was not ready to rule Brown out for the game, despite the receiver missing practice this week.

"We've got some time. We'll see how today goes," Sirianni said Friday. "We've got today, we've got a little bit of tomorrow, and obviously, Sunday before we have to make that decision."

Brown first appeared on the Eagles' injury report last Friday after his hamstring acted up in practice. He then missed Saturday's practice, and the team officially ruled him out of Monday night's game in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Here's the rest of the Week 3 injury report.

