NFL Power Rankings entering Week 14: The 11-1 Lions have no breathing room in division or NFC

In 1999, the Tennessee Titans went 13-3 but finished second in their division to the 14-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, giving Tennessee the distinction of having the most wins for a wild-card team in NFL history. The 1986 Chicago Bears, 1998 Atlanta Falcons and 2004 New England Patriots are the only teams ever to win 14 games and not get a No. 1 seed.

This season could end up being a historical anomaly in the NFC. Usually when a team like the Detroit Lions is 11-1 and seemingly headed toward 15 or 16 wins, it doesn't have to worry much about winning its division or getting a No. 1 seed. But the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, both at 10-2, might keep the pressure on all season.

The Lions have the NFL's third-hardest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon, which doesn't help. The Vikings are fourth, and part of the problem for each team is they play each other in Week 18 at Detroit. That game could have an incredible impact on the NFC playoff bracket. The Lions also have tough games left vs. Green Bay (on Thursday night), Buffalo and at San Francisco, which gives the Eagles plenty of hope to steal the No. 1 seed.

Philadelphia has the 23rd toughest remaining schedule. The Eagles have just two games left against winning teams (Pittsburgh and Washington). It's possible a 15-2 team doesn't get the top seed in the NFC, and a 14-3 team doesn't win its division.

Detroit should be comfortable at 11-1, but might feel it needs to go 16-1 to get the all-important top seed in the NFC. It should be a great race to the end.

