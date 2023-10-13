NFL reportedly decides on $13K fine for George Kittle's 'F*** Dallas' shirt

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) reacts on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct 8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) (Scot Tucker/AP)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The NFL fined San Francisco 49ers' tight end George Kittle $13,659 for "use of abusive language" on the "F**** Dallas" T-shirt he wore under his uniform against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This was the likely outcome, as the league was reportedly considering an almost $11,000 fine on Wednesday.

Kittle, who is currently playing on a five-year, $75 million deal, never seemed that concerned about the potential citation. He posted a picture of the T-shirt reveal on Instagram in celebration of the win and his 30th birthday. When asked about his expectations for the league's response, he was as nonchalant as ever:

"Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word," he said. "Yeah, I mean, that's fair. It is what it is. It was a decision I made. If they want to fine me, they fine me."

This story will be updated.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!