NFL trade deadline tracker: Keep updated with the latest news, rumors and more

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 01: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us. No more deals can be made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, but until then, all 32 teams could be open for business.

Stay updated with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, rumors, and much more.

NFL trade deadline news

NFL trade deadline: Teams to watch
Wide-open Super Bowl race places extra emphasis on 2023 deadline
Eagles acquire All-Pro S Byard from Titans
RB Barkley wants to remain with Giants
Rams trade WR Jefferson to Falcons
49ers acquire pass rusher Gregory from Broncos
Bears send WR Claypool to Dolphins
CB Jackson returns to Patriots from Chargers
Rams trade RB Akers to Vikings
