NFL trade deadline tracker: Keep updated with the latest news, rumors and more

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 01: Brian Burns #0 of the Carolina Panthers leaves the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The NFL trade deadline is nearly upon us. No more deals can be made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 31, but until then, all 32 teams could be open for business.

Stay updated with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, rumors, and much more.

NFL trade deadline news