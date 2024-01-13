NFL wild card: Back-to-back Joe Flacco pick 6s put Browns in big hole vs. Texans

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Will Anderson Jr. #51 of the Houston Texans sacks Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns were having a hard enough time on Saturday dealing with C.J. Stroud.

Then the Houston Texans defense buried them with two second-half pick 6s of Joe Flacco on consecutive possessions to take a 24-point second half lead.

Cleveland got a much needed stop to start the second half and had a chance to cut into a 10-point deficit when their opening drive of the half extended into Houston territory. But Houston's defense got pressure on Flacco and forced an errant pass that Steven Nelson intercepted and returned 82 yards for a touchdown.

The score extended Houston's lead to 31-14. On the very next possession, Houston's defense did it again. On fourth-and-2 in Browns territory, Flacco underthrew a pass intended for Harrison Bryant. Christian Harris jumped the route for an interception and returned it 36 yards for a Texans touchdown.

That score put Houston up 38-14 and a quarter-plus away what looks like a win in Stroud's NFL playoff debut.