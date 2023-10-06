NFL won't punish Seahawks' Jamal Adams for sideline interaction with concussion doctor

Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts as he walks to the locker room after suffering a concussion during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NFL will not discipline Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks for his interaction with a league-appointed independent concussion doctor during Monday night's win over the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams returned to the Seahawks' lineup after missing 20 games due to a quadriceps tear. But after the first possession, he left the field after taking a Daniel Jones knee to the helmet. He was evaluated on the sideline for a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

After being told he could not return Adams was seen yelling at the independent concussion doctor after leaving the medical tent. He had to be held back by team personnel and remained visibly upset as he headed back to the Seattle locker room.

Here’s Jamal Adams reacting to the independent concussion doctor appointed by the NFL and NFLPA following his concussion sideline evaluation in Monday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/ygzJ8dtWhH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2023

Schefter reported that the NFL was considering fining Adams for his actions. The Seahawks safety posted an apology Wednesday on X (formerly known as Twitter), noting he "wasn't [himself]" on the sideline.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way.

"Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn't myself in that moment. You're a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing player's health is essential. Much respect to you!"

The Seahawks are on their bye week, so we won't know much about Adams' status for their Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals until next week.