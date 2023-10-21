NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 score, highlights, news and live tracker

Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Four PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 20: Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a RBI single in the eighth inning during Game 4 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday, October 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The MLB playoffs saw some comebacks Friday, and now the Philadelphia Phillies will look to mount one of their own on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series.

The Phillies had a 2-0 series lead that disappeared as Arizona won two consecutive games. The story is seemingly trending toward a come-from-behind series victory for the D-backs, which is what happened in Friday's game.

After trailing by three runs, Arizona rounded off an eighth-inning rally with a go-ahead single from Gabriel Moreno. That helped the D-backs secure the nail-biting 6-5 win.

It was the second comeback of the day, as Game 5 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers ended in a thrilling 5-4 victory for Houston that also saw the benches clear.

On Saturday, the Phillies will put right-hander Zack Wheeler back on the mound against Zac Gallen of the D-backs. That was also the pitching matchup for Game 1 in Philadelphia, which the Phillies won 5-3.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for news, scores, highlights and updates from NLCS Game 5 on Saturday.