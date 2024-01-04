No. 23 Providence star Bryce Hopkins out for season with torn ACL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 03 Seton Hall at Providence PROVIDENCE, RI - JANUARY 03: A trainer exams Providence Friars forward Bryce Hopkins (23) after an apparent knee injury during the college basketball game between Seton Hall Pirates and Providence Friars on January 3, 2024, at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Providence star Bryce Hopkins’ season is over.

Hopkins sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in their 61-57 loss to Seton Hall on Wednesday night, the Friars confirmed on Thursday.

"We all feel for Bryce and his family in this difficult time," Providence coach Kim English said in a statement . "We will be with him throughout this process to help him come back stronger than ever. We ask that all of Friartown keeps Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

Hopkins went down just a few minutes into the second half of Wednesday night’s game at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Hopkins went to pass the ball up to Devin Carter on a fast break and stumbled near midcourt. He fell to the ground grabbing for his left leg, and had to be helped off the court and into the locker room.

Bryce Hopkins was helped off the floor after an apparent injury.



Prayers up 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vOECF1MGuS — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 4, 2024

Hopkins had five points and eight rebounds when he went down. No. 23 Providence, despite briefly retaking the lead in the second half, managed to score just four points in the final 3:43 of the game. The Pirates held on to grab the four-point upset win, their second one so far in the Big East after beating then-No. 5 UConn in December.

Hopkins is in his second season with the Friars after he transferred in from Kentucky. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season, and helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament. He was averaging 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game this season, and helped the Friars to an 11-3 start that launched them into the national rankings — thanks largely to big wins over Wisconsin, then-No. 6 Marquette and Georgia.

Providence will head to Creighton next on Saturday afternoon.