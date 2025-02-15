No. 5 Tennessee rallies from 16-point deficit to defeat Vanderbilt, 81-76

The No. 5 Tennessee men's basketball team endured a major scare at home versus in-state rival Vanderbilt before rallying for a 81-76 win on Saturday in Knoxville.

The Volunteers took a 67-64 lead with 4:59 remaining in regulation on a Chaz Lanier 3-pointer and held on from there. A corner 3 by Jahmai Mashack with 2:27 remaining was effectively the dagger, giving Tennessee a 74-70 lead.

Yet Jason Edwards kept the Commodores close with two consecutive 3s, part of 11 consecutive points he scored for Vanderbilt.

With 2:06 remaining in the first half, the Volunteers trailed 42-26. The Commodores shot 55% percent from the floor (and 50% on 3-pointers) in the first half against a Tennessee defense that ranks No. 4 in the nation, going into halftime with a 44-31 lead. That was the most points the Volunteers have allowed in a half this season. Vanderbilt also outrebounded Tennessee 21-10 in the first half.

The steal and the triple 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LL0QdWvnTP — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 15, 2025

Jason Edwards and Jaylen Carey each scored 10 points for Vanderbilt in the opening 20 minutes. Edwards made both of his 3s, while Carey added six rebounds and three assists. For the Vols, Chaz Lanier tallied 13 and five boards, hitting a jumper at the buzzer to close the Commodores' margin to 13 points at the half.

As could be expected playing at home, Tennessee came charging back in the second half, cutting the deficit to 52-50 at the 12:30 mark, then tying the score at 55-55, both times on 3s from Zakai Zeigler. The Vols subsequently took a 57-55 lead on a Lanier layup.

Tennessee gets a week off before traveling to No. 8 Texas A&M (19-5, 8-3) next Saturday for a 12 p.m. ET matinee. Vanderbilt visits No. 15 Kentucky (17-7, 6-5) for a Wednesday matchup at 7 p.m. ET.