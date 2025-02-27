No. 8 Michigan State stuns No. 16 Maryland on half-court heave from Tre Holloman

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) and teammates celebrate after he made a game-winning basket to win the game at the buzzer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

We are still three days from March, but No. 8 Michigan State Tre Holloman got the madness started early.

The Spartans guard delivered an all-time stunner against No. 16 Maryland on Wednesday with a buzzer-beating, halfcourt heave to break a 55-55 tie on the road. With less than three seconds left, Michigan State rebounded a miss from Ja'Kobi Gillespie and got it to Holloman, who launched it from behind the logo.

Nearly a second after the buzzer sounded, the ball hit net and the Spartans had the win. Predictably, their bench went nuts, while Gillespie and Maryland fans pulled out the full surrender cobra.

Incredibly, this is the second time in five games against Maryland that Michigan State has hit a preposterous halfcourt buzzer beater.

Before the buzzer-beater, Holloman had been shooting 2-for-11 from the field and had just committed the turnover that allowed the Terrapins to tie the game. He finished with nine points off the bench, plus three assists and two rebounds.

Holloman's heroics saved Michigan State from a collapse, as it held a lead of seven points with two-and-a-half minutes remaining. Gillespie scored six of Maryland's next seven points, while the Spartans didn't score again until the buzzer sounded. Of course, the buzzer doesn't entirely mean the game is over.

The win is Michigan State's fourth straight, and they'll get another test against No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday.