Notre Dame extends TV deal with NBC through 2029

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Toledo at Notre Dame SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 11: A detail view of the NBC Notre Dame Football logo is seen during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Toledo Rockets on September 11, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium, in South Bend, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame games are staying on NBC.

The Fighting Irish announced Saturday that it had extended its contract with NBC through 2029. The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.

"There is no better tradition than Notre Dame Football in South Bend, and we are thrilled to keep that tradition within the NBC Sports family as we extend our relationship as the exclusive home of Fighting Irish home games through the end of the decade," NBC Sports president Rick Cordella said in a statement. "With enhanced rights that allow us to present Notre Dame Football on NBC as well as across Peacock and additional platforms, we look forward to bringing the Fighting Irish to fans in more ways than ever before."

The Notre Dame TV deal is extremely valuable for both the school and NBC as it means the Irish get comparable TV revenue to other high-level Power Five schools. The announcement came just before Notre Dame's last NBC game of the 2023 season kicked off.

Very much expected, but will be interesting to see what the figures are. Most believe that Notre Dame's total media distribution will be on par with Big Ten programs. https://t.co/RJNUWQ45iC — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 18, 2023

NBC’s extension with the school also means that its 2023 college football TV lineup will remain the same for the foreseeable future. NBC is in the first year of its deal to broadcast Big Ten games as the conference signed a deal with Fox, CBS and NBC for its TV rights.

The deal was not a surprise. Longtime Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick announced over the summer that he would retire in 2024 and Notre Dame said that former NBC Sports executive Pete Bevecqua would replace him. Appointing Bevecqua to replace Swarbrick and the school pivoting away from its decades-long deal with NBC would have been a surprise larger than USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.