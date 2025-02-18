Notre Dame dismantles No. 11 Duke in first game as nation's No. 1 team

NCAA Womens Basketball: Duke at Notre Dame Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Notre Dame went into Monday's game against Duke ranked as the nation's No. 1 team for the first time this season.

It looked very much the part while dismantling one of the nation's better teams. The Fighting Irish cruised to a 64-49 win at home against the No. 11 Blue Devils to open their reign as the nation's top team in convincing fashion.

Duke put a fight through the first half as Taina Mair's 11 points helped keep Duke within a single possession as Notre Dame took a 29-27 lead into the break. But the tone of the game shifted dramatically after halftime.

Notre Dame opened the second half with a 17-1 run to seize control of the game. Duke didn't score its first field goal of the half until Jadyn Donovan secured a layup with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter. By then, it was too late for Duke. The bucket cut Notre Dame's lead to 46-31, and the Fighting Irish never let the Blue Devils back into the game.

It added up to a dominant effort by Notre Dame to secure its 17th consecutive win. The Irish lost back-to-back games to TCU and Utah on Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 and haven't lost since. Their résumé now includes wins over then No. 2 UConn, No. 3 USC, No. 4 Texas, No. 17 North Carolina, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 21 Cal and now No. 11 Duke.

Notre Dame move to No. 1 in the AP poll on Monday following previously undefeated UCLA's loss to rival USC last Thursday. It wasn't a unanimous selection (16 votes) as No. 2 Texas (8) and No. 3 UCLA (6) also received first-place votes. But the Irish made a strong case on Monday that they belonged at the top as they now eye securing the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

That will likely take some more work from the Irish, who were ranked No. 4 behind No. 1 UCLA, No. 2 South Carolina and No. 3 Texas in the NCAA's first early bracket reveal on Sunday.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!