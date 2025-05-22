Nuggets reportedly hiring David Adelman as head coach after playoff run as interim

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The Denver Nuggets are sticking with David Adelman for the franchise's next chapter. Denver has reportedly agreed on a deal to make Adelman the next head coach, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Adelman was promoted to be the Nuggets' interim coach in early April, after Denver fired Michael Malone with just three games left in the regular season. Adelman then lead the Nuggets through the first round of the playoffs before they ultimately lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!