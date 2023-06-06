Oakland A's proposed Las Vegas move stalls without a vote from Nevada Legislature

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Athletics Apr 28, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Signs referencing the Oakland Athletics plan to move to Las Vegas during the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports - 20559223

The Oakland Athletics' Las Vegas stadium hangs in the balance after the Nevada Legislature adjourned their four-month session without a vote on the proposed funding package late Monday night, according to multiplereports.

This delays the timeline for a new ballpark to be built on the Las Vegas Strip, located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. The team reached an agreement with the Bally's Corporation to build the potential 30,000-seat stadium last month. But the $1.5 billion dollar project can't proceed without public funds.

The A's were initially seeking a $500 million package from Clark County before agreeing on up to $380 million in a package of transferrable tax credits and bonds, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

SB509, the bill that could have provided those funds and provisions, didn't advance. The Legislature holds a four-month session every other year, and there was hope the funding package could still be considered during a special session before 2025.

At 1 a.m., Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo indicated he would call a special session. However, he did not list the A's bill as part of the agenda, according to 8 News Now.

If a vote for SB509 does get pushed until 2025, it throws a wrench into the timeline A's president Dave Kaval presented when he said he hopes to begin construction in 2024 in preparation to play in a new stadium by the 2027 season.

Oakland fans announced the "reverse boycott" effort in April, with the intention of illustrating the team's local support. Some chose to view the Legislature's delay as a victory, with Twitter account Oakland Stadium Watch encouraging fans to continue advocating for the team to remain in the Bay Area.

Just gonna say it out loud: without Oakland A’s fan Twitter the Nevada legislature would probably have handed the A’s a check tonight.



Keep it up everyone.



Oakland A’s or nothing. — OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) June 6, 2023

The "reverse boycott" efforts appear to be just getting started, as an online crowd-funding effort raised more than $25,000 to distribute thousands of T-shirts urging owner John Fisher to sell the team.

That display is scheduled for June 13 when the Athletics host the Tampa Bay Rays at the Coliseum.