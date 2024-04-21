Oakland University outfielders combine to make spectacular catch vs. Northern Kentucky

College World Series - Arkansas v Oregon State - Game One OMAHA, NE - JUNE 26: A general view of a baseball on the field during batting practice before game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Oregon State Beavers on June 26, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images) (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Oakland University in Michigan recently made headlines when the men's basketball team upset Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

However, the Golden Grizzlies are making dazzling plays on the baseball field as well. And this one stifled another team from the Bluegrass State on a cold, blustery Saturday afternoon.

During the fourth inning of a Horizon League matchup in Rochester, Michigan, Northern Kentucky's Colton Kucera hit a deep drive to left-center field. Oakland left fielder John Lauinger tracked the ball down and got his glove on it. That prevented the ball from going over the fence for a home run, but Lauinger couldn't catch the ball.

However, he caused the ball to ricochet back toward the field where center fielder Reggie Bussey made a diving catch on the warning track to get the out.

Check out the play for yourself, courtesy of Bally Sports Detroit:

Johnny Kane shows us an absolutely incredible play from the Oakland University game against Northern Kentucky!#RepDetroit@JohnnyKaneBSD | @OaklandBSB pic.twitter.com/yrKkyhMKNy — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 21, 2024

As Bally Sports Detroit's Johnny Kane said, that might be the play of the year in college baseball thus far. If a better catch is made, it will be a spectacular one.

Bussey isn't just getting it done with his glove. The sophomore is batting .313 with an .855 OPS and 26 stolen bases this season. Lauinger is also hitting well with a .301 average and .876 OPS for the Golden Grizzlies.

Oakland won the game, 7–3, and took two of three games from Northern Kentucky in their weekend series. At 11–7. the Golden Grizzlies (21–18 overall) are now a game behind the Norse (24–15) in the Horizon League standings.